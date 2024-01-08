Kissimmee real estate broker pleads guilty to bank fraud

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Federal prosecutors announced Friday that a real estate broker had pleaded guilty to bank fraud.

They said Maria Del Carmen Montes, 46, pleaded guilty to three counts of bank fraud.

Each bank fraud count can carry a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison.

Montes and her accomplice, Carlos Ferrer, were charged July 20, 2022.

Read: Man shoots another man to death during argument in Orlando

The plea agreement said Montes and Ferrer had a mortgage fraud scheme targeting financial institutions.

Montes assisted clients with purchasing homes, and after signing the real estate contract, she would refer her buyers to a loan officer at a mortgage company, knowing they were unqualified.

Read: Alaska Airlines 737 had three pressurization warnings days before mid-air blowout

Federal prosecutors said Montes would send the buyer’s information to Ferrer to forge clients’ pay stubs and W-2s, showing false earnings and employment.

Ferrer would submit the documents to financial institutions and would make underwriting decisions.

Read: FHP: Man dies after being hit by 2 semi-trucks on I-95 in Brevard County

The following agencies investigated the case: the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the Office of Inspector General, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group