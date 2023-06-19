Kissimmee works to improve downtown safety after several recent shootings

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — City leaders in Kissimmee are working to stop violence in the downtown area.

This comes after five separate shootings in the last six months.

The Kissimmee Police Department said an off-duty officer will now patrol the downtown area on Friday and Saturday nights.

The officer will also make routine visits to businesses that are open late.

Residents said they hope this will help stop the violence before it gets worse.

“Now it’s like okay, this is what we didn’t want to happen, we don’t want this to continue. You need to do something now,” said resident Lance Spencer.

Kissimmee leaders said they are working on scheduling a workshop with businesses to talk about additional safety options.

