Kitten rescued twice by members of Seminole County Fire Department

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A stormy start in life turned into a happy ending for one kitten in Seminole County.

On June 15, the kitten got trapped in a storm drain in Altamonte Springs.

Seminole County Fire Department shared details of how Battalion Chief Chad Chorak helped rescue the little guy outside of Publix along State Road 434.

Seminole County Animal Services took him in and provided the care he needed.

Less than one month after the his scary experience down under, the kitten is sitting pretty in a brand new home.

That’s because another Seminole County Fire Department employee, Engineer/Paramedic Ryan Lewallen, decided his family could use a new feline friend.

Now known as “Eddie,” the kitten recently joined the family and their dog Pete, their other cat Remy, Tom the lizard, and some fish.

And by the way, the firefighter is no stranger to giving a good home to a kitten in need.

Lewallen said he took in Remy after someone abandoned the animal at his fire station.

A purrrrfect start to the day today: Engine 12 & Battalion 1's Chief Chorak assisted getting a kitten out of a of storm drain at @Publix in Altamonte on SR 434. Engineer/Paramedic Ryan Lewallen adopter the kitten 🐱 ❤️🚒

