Know someone in need? Holiday food drive aims to feed Orlando families

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
One of the most important things about the holidays is sharing a meal with your loved ones.

Turkey and ham With Christmas just days away, Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe will distribute 500 meals to families in need Friday. (LauriPatterson/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. — With Christmas just days away, Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe will distribute 500 meals to families in need Friday.

Meals will include fresh produce and pantry staples and even some hot chocolate.

Please join us for our Holiday Food Drive!❤️🇺🇸🍊

Posted by Mayra Uribe Orange County District 3 Commissioner on Sunday, December 17, 2023

Food will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis. The event will be held at 9 a.m. at St. John Vianney Church at 6200 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32809.

Uribe partnered with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Blue, Zaxby’s, St. John Vianney Church, the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida and All-Star Dads.

See a map of the church below:

