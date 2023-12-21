Know someone in need? Holiday food drive aims to feed Orlando families

ORLANDO, Fla. — With Christmas just days away, Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe will distribute 500 meals to families in need Friday.

Meals will include fresh produce and pantry staples and even some hot chocolate.

Food will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis. The event will be held at 9 a.m. at St. John Vianney Church at 6200 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32809.

Uribe partnered with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Blue, Zaxby’s, St. John Vianney Church, the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida and All-Star Dads.

See a map of the church below:

