Labor Day forecast: scattered showers and few thunderstorms across central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — We are continuing to monitor scattered showers across all of Central Florida, with a few thunderstorms possible.

Severe weather is unlikely, but flooding remains the main concern over the next few days. The weather prediction center has issued a slight chance of heavy rainfall along our coast each of the next three days.

Labor Day forecast Labor Day forecast

Rain totals may reach four to five inches from this evening through Thursday.

By Friday and Saturday, the low pressure system we’ve been monitoring will start to weaken, while high pressure begins to establish itself, resulting in reduced chances of rain at the start of the weekend.

Temperatures will also rise into the lower 90s.

Labor Day forecast Labor Day forecast

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group