Labor Day Weekend: AAA can get you and your car home safely; here’s how

ORLANDO, Fla. — AAA will be working to keep drunk drivers off the road this Labor Day weekend.

The auto club is bringing back its ‘Tow to Go’ service from Sept. 1 to Sept. 5.

The program was created to provide a safe ride for impaired drivers and their vehicles.

The service works by dispatching a tow truck driver to meet up with a person who is unfit to operate their vehicle.

Read: Florida State vs. LSU: More than 60K college football fans are headed to Orlando

The tow truck will transport the impaired driver and their car to a safe location within a 10-mile radius of the pickup spot for free.

“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, we remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home.”

PHOTOS: Halloween Horror Nights returns to Universal Orlando

Here are the program details:

Provided from Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. to Tuesday, Sept. 5. at 6 a.m.

Free and available to AAA members and non-members.

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

Here’s the number to call: (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

Read: Marriott plans new luxury oceanfront hotel in Daytona Beach

End of summer celebrations can lead to impaired driving. If you can’t get home safely, give us the keys and we’ll give you and your car a lift – even if you’re not a member. Just call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO.



Available Sept 1 at 6pm - Sept 5 at 6am. For more: https://t.co/mHqGAemXM7 pic.twitter.com/YFjxeiy6d0 — AAA Florida (@AAAFlorida) September 1, 2023





Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group