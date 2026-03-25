Lady Lake earns Tree City USA recognition for 21st year

LADY LAKE, Fla. — The Town of Lady Lake has been recognized as a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for the 21st consecutive year.

The designation honors the community’s long-standing commitment to urban forestry, environmental stewardship and community beautification.

To earn the Tree City USA status, communities must meet four core standards. These include maintaining a tree board or department, adopting a tree care ordinance, investing at least $2 per capita in a community forestry program and observing Arbor Day annually. According to the Arbor Day Foundation, these investments contribute to cooler temperatures, improved air quality and increased property values.

The town is currently hosting an annual tree raffle for residents. This program provides $200 gift certificates to purchase trees from a local nursery. The raffle is funded through the town’s tree bank, which is supported by developer contributions when tree preservation requirements cannot be fully met on-site.

Through its land development regulations, Lady Lake requires developers to contribute to the tree bank to offset tree removal. Officials stated this system reinforces the town’s commitment to responsible growth and long-term environmental sustainability.

Mike Burske serves as the Parks and Recreation Director for Lady Lake. He noted that the national recognition is a result of the town’s focus on its natural resources. “This recognition reflects the pride our community takes in preserving and enhancing Lady Lake’s natural beauty,” Burske said. “We are not only protecting our existing tree canopy, but also ensuring that future generations will continue to benefit from a greener Town.”

Recent community forestry efforts included a large-scale landscaping project along County Road 466. The Parks and Recreation and Public Works departments collaborated to plant palm trees, crepe myrtles and zoysia grass while updating the irrigation system. Over the last several years, the town has also planted trees at public spaces such as

Lady Lake Town Hall and Lake County Fire Station 52.

A tree planting ceremony is scheduled for April 23 at 9:30 a.m. The town invites the public to attend the event, which will be held outside the grounds of The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake.

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