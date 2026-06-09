Lady Lake shooting and robbery suspect arrested, police say

LADY LAKE, Fla. — Police in Lady Lake said a man was arrested after a shooting and armed robbery.

Jeremiah Ackon, 18, was arrested on June 8 by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for principal to shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Officers said his arrest is connected to a May 19 shooting at a Lady Lake business and his possible involvement in a May 30 armed robbery at the same location.

The shooting happened on May 19 at approximately 5:14 p.m.

A maroon Nissan SUV entered the parking lot shared by Affordable Lock and Security and Vape Nation, located in Lady Lake.

Police said a man exited the rear passenger seat of the vehicle, armed with a semi-automatic handgun and fired approximately 10 rounds at a vehicle traveling east on Griffin View Drive. No injuries were reported from this incident.

Investigators identified Ackon as the driver of the SUV in the May 19 shooting.

Police said the unidentified rear-seat passenger from the May 19 shooting remains at large and detectives continue to investigate that case.

During a separate investigation, detectives determined Ackon is also believed to have been involved in an armed robbery at Vape Nation on May 30.

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