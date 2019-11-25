0 Lake alerts issued after sewage spill at Mills Park in Orlando; 6th spill in 2 years, records show

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando workers were back out testing for elevated E. coli levels at lakes Formosa and Rowena after thousands of gallons of sewage spilled nearby.

The sewage came from a private lift station, and this isn't the first time the state has told Mills Park to clean up its act.

Records show spills such as this have happened six times in the area over the last two years.

TRENDING NOW:

Besides the disturbed grass, there are no obvious signs of sewage and the smell is gone.

But a lake alert for Lake Formosa is still in effect.

Jeff Abbott says he walks his dog by Lake Formosa regularly and said, "It's pretty special."

Unfortunately, he said, sometimes there's a sewage spill.

"I've seen it personally twice," Abbott said. "It smells like sewage."

The city of Orlando sent out the lake alert to 500 residents and people were urged not to do anything on the water.

"Usually, they put signs up. I haven't seen signs this time," Abbott said.

The city fined Mills Park $1,250, which is less than a month's rent at most of the apartments in the area.

The state put Mills Park on notice in September and it entered into a consent order and paid a $3,500 fine.

The order requires four major improvements, including new pipes, by February 2020.

Some neighbors received an alert from the city to stay off the water. Turns out this is spill 6 & @FLDEPNews already fined and ordered Mills Park to clean up its act. I'll have more of the story at 5 on @WFTV pic.twitter.com/Nwp6f9Sbeg — Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) November 25, 2019

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.