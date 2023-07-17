Lake County: Back-to-school students will return to new schools, programs and leadership in August

LAKE COUNTY, FLA — More than 43,0000 Students in the Lake County will be back in their classrooms on August 10th.

There are a lot of new programs and people to start the 2023-2023 school year.

In Clermont, the Aurelia M. Cole Academy will be replacing Clermont Elementary and Clermont Middle schools.

The new school offers a performing arts program and a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) curriculum.

In the Tavares school district, the first International Baccalaureate program will be supplying a rigorous accelerated curriculum option for students seeking advanced college preparation opportunities.

Mount Dora High school will give students the opportunity to earn an associate degree.

Students will be able to take college credit courses while engaging in various experiential learning activities.

Also, Scott Flowers, former chief of staff for the School District of Osceola County, has been appointed Assistant Superintendent for Teaching, Learning and Leadership at Lake County Schools.

He is replacing Amy Cockcroft, who retired in June after a 30-year career.

Some of Flower’s areas of expertise include choice and alternative Education, college career readiness, mental and leadership development,

Additionally, the following schools have new principals this year:

· Aurelia Cole Academy – Scott Voytko

· Cypress Ridge Elementary – Joe Frana

· Lake Minneola High – William Roberts

· Lost Lake Elementary – Frank Gomez

· Tavares Elementary – Stacia Werner

· Windy Hill Middle – Kelly Cousineau

See more Lake County Schools news on the District News page of our website.





