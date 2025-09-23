Lake County commissioners vote down gas tax increase

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, Lake County commissioners voted against a proposed 5-cent increase in the gas tax, which was intended to fund road resurfacing projects.

The proposed tax increase aimed to address a $90 million backlog for resurfacing roads, many of which have not been resurfaced in over 20 years.

Two commissioners voted against it, saying the timing wasn’t right.

The tax increase would have brought Lake County’s gas tax rate in line with 35 other counties across the state.

County staff advocated for the tax as a solution to the extensive backlog of road maintenance.

Public comments during the meeting were predominantly in favor of the tax, with members of the business community expressing support.

The tax was projected to generate an additional $7 million annually and would have cost the average driver $25 to $29 per year.

The last time the gas tax was raised in Lake County was 40 years ago.

Despite the vote failing, commissioners have the option to put the tax increase to a referendum, although no decision has been made on that yet.

