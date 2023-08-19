Lake County deputies ask for help in finding tiny home

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said residents should be on the lookout for a tiny home that was stolen.

They are offering a $5,000 reward for the tiny house, which was taken on July 21.

The house was taken from a property along Esmeralda Island Road near Leesburg.

Investigators said the owner was storing the home on the property, and when he was trying to move it, it was gone.

Call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-9529 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477 if you’ve seen the house.

