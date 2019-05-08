Lake County deputy injured after being dragged by fleeing man who later died in custody

SORRENTO, Fla. - A Lake County deputy was injured Wednesday morning after a fleeing man dragged him with his car.
Deputies said they attempted to arrest Sean Bentley, 27, at a convenience store at State Road 44 and County Road 437 in Sorrento.
Bentley was wanted on a felony warrant related to a previous fleeing and eluding incident, deputies said.
According to a release, as the deputy attempted to put Bentley into custody he got into his car and began to struggle with the deputy.
During the struggle the deputy deployed his Taser, but Bentley was able to put his car into drive and dragged the deputy who was partially inside the car, officials said.
Officials said the deputy’s leg was injured during the incident.
Deputies said Bentley took off onto County Road 437 for a brief time before crashing into another vehicle.
Bentley ran from the crash site before he was arrested near the Eagle Dunes subdivision, deputies said.
According to a release, Bentley had a medical episode shortly after he was placed in custody and an Emergency Medical Services crew was called to treat him.
Deputies said Bentley was taken to Advent Health Waterman where he died just before noon.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash on County Road 437 and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating Bentley’s death, which is a standard procedure, deputies said.
