Lake County kids facing hunger can get free meals through new summer program

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Children in Lake County facing hunger this summer because school is out, can get some help from Second Harvest Food Bank.

The organization is starting a new summer program that allows families in rural communities to visit partner sites to pick up food boxes that provide 14 meals for the week.

Second Harvest’s Summer Food Service Program helps fill a gap that happens when kids leave school and can no longer rely on cafeteria meals.

Click here for more information.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group