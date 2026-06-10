Lake County leaders delay gas tax increase decision

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County commissioners are holding off on a possible gas tax increase as they wait to see what happens with property tax discussions at the state level.

During a meeting Tuesday, commissioners denied a proposal that would have increased the county’s local gas tax from 7 cents per gallon to 12 cents per gallon.

County leaders said they want to monitor developments involving property taxes before deciding whether to move forward with any gas tax changes and potentially place the issue before voters.

While the proposal was rejected for now, commissioners indicated the issue could be revisited in the future.

If approved at a later date, revenue generated from the additional 5-cent tax would be used to fund road improvement projects throughout Lake County.

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