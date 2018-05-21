Lake County leaders discuss school safety options

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Lake County school leaders are holding a meeting Monday about how to keep students safe on campus.
School officials said they are working hard to try to comply with new security laws, enacted by the state.
Concerned neighbors and parents got a chance to stand before the board to discuss what changes they would like to see.
A mother and former teacher who lost her 14-year-old niece at the Parkland shooting in February said she wants to ask the government to get highly-trained law enforcement inside the schools.
Leaders also discussed a school survey that was conducted last week, using telephone interviews. Three-hundred fifty-three people answered the questions.
The survey asked if neighbors believe the Lake County School District is doing a good job protecting the school in the case of an emergency.
Seventy-three percent said they would be willing to pay more on their taxes for additional sheriff’s deputies in the schools.
School leaders must decide by July 1.
