Lake County man executed Tampa-area woman, deputies say

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A Lake County man was arrested Thursday for the shooting death of a Tampa-area woman, deputies said.

    Fannie Houck’s body was found Monday in the area of County Road 711, north of State Road 50 in Webster, deputies said.

    Deputies said Stanley Tarrand, 40, shot Houck execution-style with a single gunshot to the back of the head.

    Cellphone data placed Houck within 1/2 mile Tarrand’s home. Her body was found 8 miles from his home.

    While conducting a search warrant, detectives found a firearm they believe was used to kill Houck in Tarrand’s vehicle, investigators said.

    A motive for the shooting is under investigation.

    No other details have been released.

    Tarrand was released from the Department of Corrections in November 2017 after he served a 51-year sentence for a murder in June of 1993. He was a juvenile at the time of the crime, deputies said.

