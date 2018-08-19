Lake County mother returns home to find 31-year-old son dead, deputies say

SORRENTO, Fla. - Lake County detectives are investigating after a mother said she returned to her Sorrento home to find her 31-year-old son dead inside, according to a news release.
Deputies found Kyle Kelchner’s body in the home around 1 p.m. at 31310 County Road 435 in Sorrento after his mother called the Sheriff's Office upon returning home after being away for the weekend.
Detectives are treating the incident as suspicious pending an autopsy on Monday, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Officials did not say how Kelchner died or if there are any suspects.
The investigation is still active, investigators said.
No further details are available.
