0 Lake County names road in honor of war hero killed in Iraq

EUSTIS, Fla. - Lake County honored a fallen Army hero by naming a section of County Road 44 in his honor Friday. Pfc. Derek Arthur Gibson was killed in action by a device during Operation Iraqi Freedom on April 4, 2007; he was only 20 years old.

The county said they named a two-mile stretch of County Road 44 between County Road 452 and South Fish Camp Road as “Pfc. Derek Arthur Gibson Memorial Highway.”

Officials said Gibson was honored with a Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, the Iraqi Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Combat Infantry Badge.



During the ceremony, Lake County Commissioner and retired Brig. Gen. Tim Sullivan introduced the presentation of the colors performed by the MacDill Air Force Base Honor Guard and the Patriot Riders assembled their “War on Terrorism Memorial Wall,” which features Gibson's name along with the names of thousands of other fallen veterans.



Lake County said Gibson’s family and friends, dignitaries and veterans came to pay their respects to the fallen soldier. Eustis Mayor Michael Holland unveiled the road sign for the “Pfc. Derek Arthur Gibson Memorial Highway.”



The Eustis Police Department and Patriot Guard Riders led a procession along the highway after the ceremony.

