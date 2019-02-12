Lake County school bus fills with coolant fumes, sending several children to hospital

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A bus full of Lake County School students filled with fumes from a coolant leak, sending several children to the hospital.
According to the Lake County School District, 37 kids were on a school bus Tuesday morning when students started to complain about a strong smell.
The school district said the students were picked up in Minneola, but did not give details about where the bus was when students fell ill.
Two students were transported to the hospital as a precaution, the school district said. Another student was taken to the hospital by a parent.
School officials haven’t said what kind of symptoms the students were experiencing, but they did say the students are in stable condition. It's not clear what ages the children are.
A district spokesperson said parents had been notified.
