Lake County searching for missing 63-year-old man with dementia

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Lake County sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 63-year-old man living with dementia.
Albert Pierce was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at his brother Mark's home, where he lives, on Keats Drive off County Road 44 in Leesburg. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, white t-shirt, jeans, a blue LA Dodgers hat and navy New Balance shoes.
Family said Pierce has gone missing before, but they usually find him quickly. When he didn't return, they called the sheriff's office for help.
Mark Piece said his brother gets confused easily because of dementia and said he's likely trying to go to California, where his children live.
Albert Pierce is still missing from the Leesburg area. Pierce suffers from the late stages of Dementia. His home is near Mid Florida Lake off of CR 44. If you have any information that would assist us in locating Pierce, please call 352-343-2101. pic.twitter.com/v0nPCxQoLn— LCSO Alerts (@LCSOAlerts) November 27, 2019
Patrol, volunteer search and rescue and all specialty units are looking for Pierce.
Anyone with information should call Lake County Sheriff's Office at 352-343-2101.
