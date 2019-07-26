Lake County shoppers targeted in theft ring, police say

CLERMONT, Fla. - Women in Lake County are being targeted where they shop, according to Clermont police.
Officials said a group of criminals have set up shop at stores including Hobby Lobby, Home Goods and ALDI.
Police believe the thieves are swiping wallets from unsuspecting victims at the locations.
Officials think the crimes may have expanded to other areas in Central Florida.
"This may be occurring in other Central Florida areas such as Apopka, Ocoee, Mount Dora, Eustis and as far away as possibly Palm Bay," said shopper Karen Kotowski.
Surveillance images showed the suspects in the act. Video showed a woman distracting a woman while a man in a black shirt steals the victim's wallet.
Police said after the suspects committed the crimes, they would run to nearby stores to use the victims' credit cards.
Officials believe the suspects are using two vehicles, white and silver sedans, as getaway vehicles.
