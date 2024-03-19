Lake County woman was ‘acting strange’ before killing husband, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County woman is in custody following the death of her husband.

Detectives say Maria Rodriquez shot and killed 40-year-old Andrew Rodriquez Sunday night.

Investigators say a witness told them she was acting strange and was talking about having premonitions.

Rodriquez is facing a charge of first-degree murder.

