5-year-old boy in Eustis shoots himself in the head, police say it was an accident

EUSTIS, Fla. — Eustis Police Department reports that A 5-year-old boy with autism accidentally shot himself in the head with his father’s gun at home on Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. on Hunters Trail and the child was airlifted to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, where he underwent surgery.

As of Monday, the boy was reported to be in stable condition.

Eustis police have stated that foul play is not suspected, describing the shooting as an “accident.”

Officers responded to the scene after receiving calls reporting a gunshot and indicating that a juvenile had sustained a self-inflicted wound to the head, above the left eye.

Officers say that the investigation into how the boy obtained the gun is ongoing.

The investigation continues as authorities work to determine how the tragic accident happened, highlighting the importance of gun safety, especially in homes with children.

