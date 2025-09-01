Clermont will commemorate the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks

CLERMONT, Fla. — Clermont will host a public ceremony next Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Arts and Recreation Center on Highway 27 to mark the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

City officials have organized the event to honor the lives lost in the tragic events of September 11, 2001. The ceremony is open to everyone, offering a space for the community to come together in remembrance.

This year marks the 24th anniversary of the attacks on the Twin Towers and the Pentagon, a day that forever changed the course of American history. The city of Clermont joins many others across the nation in paying tribute to the victims and heroes of that day.

Although specific details about the speakers and activities planned for the ceremony have not been disclosed, the event is expected to offer a solemn and respectful environment for reflection.

