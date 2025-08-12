Lake County’s Bikefest may see major changes next year

LEESBURG, Fla. — Lake County’s Bikefest, a prominent event generating millions in economic benefits, might see major changes next year because of financial concerns.

City leaders in Leesburg are considering hiring an outside company to handle food and beverage sales, including alcohol, to cut the event’s operational costs, which currently total about $70,000.

“If we are the sponsors and beer goes from 6 bucks to 12 bucks, we are going to get murdered on Facebook,” said Al Minner, Leesburg City Manager, highlighting concerns about potential public backlash.

Bikefest draws thousands of visitors each year, greatly boosting the local economy. The suggested changes aim to save the city up to $100,000 by outsourcing certain parts of the event, like food and beverage services.

City leaders say the decision to potentially outsource food and drink services at Bikefest reflects the city’s efforts to control costs while keeping the event’s economic benefits.

