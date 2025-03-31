Lake-Sumter State College announces the Lake Jem Farms Beach Court Complex

LEESBURG, Fla. — The Lake Jem Farms Beach Court Complex grand opening introduces Lake-Sumter State College’s newest addition to its athletics program.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony brought students, faculty, staff, donors and community leaders together to celebrate the new milestone.

“At Lake-Sumter State College, we take pride in fostering an environment where students can achieve their dreams,” said Dr. Laure Byrd, Interim President of LSSC. “This new facility is a testament to our commitment to excellence in athletics and education, offering our beach volleyball student-athletes a premier space to train and compete.”

The Lake Jem Farms Beach Court Complex name recognizes the generosity of Corey Warner and Lake Jem Farms. Their support through the LSSC Foundation made the construction of this state-of-the-art facility possible at no cost to the College.

“This facility is amazing and it’s a huge commitment,” said Trustee Tim Morris, also a Lake County Commissioner. “Thank you Corey and Lake Jem Farms for your commitment to this College and to growing our community and students.”

“This isn’t just one of the best beach volleyball facilities in Florida—it’s one of the top in the country,” said Coach Jay Miller, Interim Athletics Director.

This exciting new chapter for the LSSC Lakehawks comes during their sixth season. The LSSC Women’s Beach Volleyball team will compete in the FCSAA and NJCAA. The team has two top-five finishes in the NJCAA National Championship, twice as the runner-up in the state championships, and produced eight All-American student-athletes.

Miller continues, “I have no doubt that we’ll be welcoming high-level tournaments and showcasing our incredible student-athletes on a national stage.”

