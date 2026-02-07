Man killed in traffic homicide involving van on U.S. Highway 27 in Leesburg, police say

LEESBURG, Fla. — The Leesburg Police Department reports that a 53-year-old man was killed after being hit by a van while crossing U.S. Highway 27. The crash happened around 7:00 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 48.

The police confirm that Ryan Surjan, the driver, is currently being questioned. The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities are seeking public assistance to clarify details of the incident.

Surjan, a 50-year-old man from Orlando, was driving a white 2016 van at the time of the crash. Authorities have not yet released the name of the deceased.

The report states that the collision caused a three-hour road closure on Friday while officers conducted a traffic homicide investigation.

Police say that anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department at 352-787-2121.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group