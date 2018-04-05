  • Lockdown lifted at Lake George Elementary, officials say

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A lockdown has been lifted at Lake George Elementary Thursday after a report that there was a suspicious person on campus, school officials said.

     

    ”Information was received from a student of a suspicious individual student seen on campus who is not a student there,” a news release said.

     

    Law enforcement officers surrounded the school as worried parents waited outside.

     

    "I have my 9-year-old in there that suffers from anxiety, and myself, looking at cops with riffles walking through the classroom. I just imagine how she is right now, and there's no way I can get a hold of her until they let us in,” parent Debbie Virella said.

     

    Law enforcement and Orange County Public School District police investigated, but no further information has been released.

     

