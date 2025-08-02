Local

Lake Mary baseball rolls into the regional semifinal after 10-0 victory over West Virginia

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Three peat little league state champions aim for world series victory The Lake Mary Little League baseball team is on the road to Georgia for the Southeast Regional Tournament after winning the state title earlier this month. (Joshua Salazar/WFTV)
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Lake Mary Little League All-Stars advance to the Southeast Regional semifinals after a 10-0 victory over West Virginia on Friday.

The game ended after Lake Mary scored their 10th run in the fifth inning, enforcing the mercy rule.

The mercy rule takes place if there is a 15-run lead after three innings or a 10-run lead after four innings, thus ending the game.

Lake Mary plays its next game on Sunday at 2 p.m. against the winner of South Carolina vs. Alabama.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read