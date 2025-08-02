Lake Mary baseball rolls into the regional semifinal after 10-0 victory over West Virginia

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Lake Mary Little League All-Stars advance to the Southeast Regional semifinals after a 10-0 victory over West Virginia on Friday.

The game ended after Lake Mary scored their 10th run in the fifth inning, enforcing the mercy rule.

The mercy rule takes place if there is a 15-run lead after three innings or a 10-run lead after four innings, thus ending the game.

Lake Mary plays its next game on Sunday at 2 p.m. against the winner of South Carolina vs. Alabama.

