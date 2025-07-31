Lake Mary beats Tennessee in Southeast Region opener

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In the opening game of the Southeast Region Tournament on Thursday, Lake Mary beat Nolensville, Tennessee 2-1.

Jacob Brown drove in the first run of the game in the top of the first inning. He was also the starting pitcher for Lake Mary.

With the game tied 1-1 in the fifth inning, Lake Mary scratched across another run with a sacrifice fly for a 2-1 lead.

Brown, Levi Rodriguez and Jaxson Roicki combined to pitch a stellar game for Lake Mary in the win. They only allowed three hits all morning.

Lake Mary will play the winner between North Carolina and West Virginia Friday at 4:00 in the winners bracket. You can watch the action live on ESPN+.

