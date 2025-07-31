Local

Lake Mary beats Tennessee in Southeast Region opener

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com
Three peat little league state champions aim for world series victory The Lake Mary Little League baseball team is on the road to Georgia for the Southeast Regional Tournament after winning the state title earlier this month. (Joshua Salazar/WFTV)
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In the opening game of the Southeast Region Tournament on Thursday, Lake Mary beat Nolensville, Tennessee 2-1.

Jacob Brown drove in the first run of the game in the top of the first inning. He was also the starting pitcher for Lake Mary.

With the game tied 1-1 in the fifth inning, Lake Mary scratched across another run with a sacrifice fly for a 2-1 lead.

Brown, Levi Rodriguez and Jaxson Roicki combined to pitch a stellar game for Lake Mary in the win. They only allowed three hits all morning.

Lake Mary will play the winner between North Carolina and West Virginia Friday at 4:00 in the winners bracket. You can watch the action live on ESPN+.

