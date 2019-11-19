Lake Mary officer resigns after falling asleep during patrol, crashing into parked car, records show

LAKE MARY, Fla. - An officer with the Lake Mary Police Department has resigned to avoid being fired after an investigation found she fell asleep behind the wheel while on patrol and crashed into a parked vehicle in September, according to records.
Officer Lindsey Rich was patrolling in the Huntington Landing subdivision on Sept. 4 when she fell asleep behind the wheel, striking a parked Toyota Highlander on Grand Valley Drive around 3:30 a.m., according to the report.
Rich did not wake up during the crash and said she didn't know it had happened until she was approached by investigators afterward.
Those officials found damage on her patrol vehicle, according to the agency's internal investigative report on the incident.
Rich told officials she had been exhausted during her shift after working long hours in helping prepare for the threat of Hurricane Dorian.
