Lake Nona snags celebrity-rich AI tech conference from California

Techonomy, a product of New York City-based Worth Media Group, is coming to town, now that Orlando managed to lure the heady three-day tech retreat away from Silicon Valley.

Actor Kerry Washington, known for her role in the ABC drama series “Scandal;” politician Andrew Yang, who was a 2020 presidential candidate; tennis star Lindsey Davenport and alternative rock singer Glen Phillips are among the special guests coming here Nov. 12-14 for a series of elevated conversations about artificial intelligence and its impact on human experience and business.

This year, it’s happening in Lake Nona. Worth Media CEO Josh Kampel was captivated when he came to Orlando for the Lake Nona Impact Forum in 2022.

