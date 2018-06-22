  • Lake Nona woman carjacked, suspect takes off with her Corvette, deputies say

    By: Kevin Williams

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are looking for a man who carjacked a woman’s Corvette.

    According to deputies, a woman in her 30s called 911 Thursday around 8 p.m. and reported she was walking to her apartment on Dwell Court in Lake Nona when a man pulled a gun, demanding her purse and keys.

    The woman said the man got in her Corvette and sped off, driving north on SR-417, according to deputies.

    The car was found abandoned nearby a short time later.

    The suspect is still on the run, deputies said. The woman was not hurt.

    Deputies said the carjacking was not related to another incident on SR-417 Thursday night in which an armed robbery suspect led deputies on a chase from Orange to Seminole counties before crashing near Lake Mary Boulevard.

    Location of carjacking investigation:


     

