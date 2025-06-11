Lake-Sumter State College to offer new ESE bachelor’s degree

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake-Sumter State College will launch a Bachelor of Science in Exceptional Student Education (ESE) starting in fall 2026 after the State Board of Education approved it on June 4th.

The program aims to meet the high demand for certified ESE teachers in Lake and Sumter Counties.

“This is a big step for LSSC and our community...We’re excited to train local ESE teachers with the help of Lake and Sumter County Schools.” — Dr. Laura Byrd, LSSC’s Interim President

The program combines online and in-person classes, incorporates Reading and ESOL endorsements, and provides practical training at Lake Hills School.

Lake County Schools Superintendent Diane Kornegay said, “Students will get real classroom experience, and our K-12 kids will benefit from dedicated ESE teachers.”

“With a higher-than-average ESE student population, we need more teachers. This program assists local educators in obtaining certification while they work." — Logan Brown, Superintendent of Sumter County Schools

This is LSSC’s second education bachelor’s degree, following its Elementary Education program, which started in 2024.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group