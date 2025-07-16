Landlord wants to evict Florida representative over payment issues

WASHINGTON — A Washington property management company wants to evict U.S. Rep. Cory Mills after claiming he owes thousands of dollars in back rent.

Documents filed in superior court claim the Florida Republican owes more than $85,000 for rent on his penthouse from March through July.

In a response, Mills blamed faulty payment links, claiming he has had repeated issues getting the payments through.

On X, he posted, “here’s just the past two months where you can see I’m repeatedly asking for payment links and again as I tried with management today, it failed to process.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group