Large amount of drugs, guns seized in Brevard County raid

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman after a months-long investigation into drug-dealing activities at her residence in Cocoa.

The BCSO Special Investigations Unit, alongside SWAT, raided the house on A Lane. They found four firearms in the residence, including several handguns and an AR-15.

Officers also seized a large amount of drugs, including approximately 162 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of meth, 80 grams of Alprazolam pills, 14 grams of Oxycodone pills, 16 grams of Hydrocodone pills, and 418 grams of cannabis.

Victoria Sinclair was taken into the Brevard County jail on four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and multiple charges of trafficking and possession of illegal drugs.

