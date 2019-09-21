  • Large fight breaks out at bar, leaves woman with gunshot wound to leg, investigators say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    DeLAND, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened at a DeLand area bar that left a woman with a gunshot wound to her leg.

    Around 2 a.m., DeLand police said a large crowd broke into a fight at the Label Bar and Lounge at 901 South Adele Avenue.

    Officials said four woman between the ages of 17 and 19 suffered injuries in the altercation, none of which were life-threatening.

    The woman who was shot in the calf was able to walk around, according to investigators.

    No other details were released.

