Last chance: Final days to give input on the future of Seminole County parks

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Friday is the last day you can give your input into the future of Seminole County’s parks.

You can take the Parks & Recreation System Master Plan survey through the end of the day Friday.

Officials say they want to hear from those who use the parks to determine how they move forward on their master plan over the next decade.

The county is looking to spend tens of millions of dollars on all of its parks over the 10 years, but they want to first hear from you on how to make those improvements.

Read: Seminole County asks for public input on parks before ahead of master plan

You can click here to take the survey.

VIDEO: Seminole County asking for public input on parks before ahead of master plan Seminole County asking for public input on parks before ahead of master plan

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group