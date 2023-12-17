Last Day: To drop off Toys for Tots donations at the WFTV Studios

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday is the last day to drop off toys at the WFTV Studios until 6 p.m. to help a child in need this holiday season.
You can help 9 Family Connection make a difference for a local family and have a present for a child this week.
For weeks now, Channel 9 has been collecting for Toys for Tots at our studios in downtown Orlando.
Here’s how to help:
Stop by the WFTV Channel 9 Studio, 490 E. South Street between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.
If you cannot stop by, remember that you can also shop directly online for toys and choose the county where you’d like to donate.
