ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday is the last day to drop off toys at the WFTV Studios until 6 p.m. to help a child in need this holiday season.

You can help 9 Family Connection make a difference for a local family and have a present for a child this week.

For weeks now, Channel 9 has been collecting for Toys for Tots at our studios in downtown Orlando.

9 Family Connection's Santa Saturday collects hundreds of toys Channel 9 is helping put a dent in the need for donations for Toys for Tots.

Here’s how to help:

Stop by the WFTV Channel 9 Studio, 490 E. South Street between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.

If you cannot stop by, remember that you can also shop directly online for toys and choose the county where you’d like to donate.

Last Day: To drop off Toys for Tots donations at the WFTV Studios (WFTV)

