Last-minute preparations underway as Central Florida prepares for Hurricane Idalia

LONGWOOD, Fla. — Last-minute preparations are underway across Central Florida as people prepare for the impacts from Hurricane Idalia.

Though Idalia’s track keeps most of the dangerous conditions to the northwest of Central Florida, there is still time and opportunity for things to change.

A shift to the east will increase the likelihood of hurricane conditions in our area.

Most Central Florida counties are offering sandbags to residents and closing schools on Wednesday.

Hurricane Idalia is churning toward the Sunshine State and bringing rain, strong winds and heavy cloud cover with it.

Power crews are also doing their part.

Crews are out trimming trees to try and keep the power from going out during the storm.

Utility companies are urging families to be prepared for outages.

Families should have candles, flashlights, and food on hand.

