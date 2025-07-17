Law enforcement agencies prepare for ‘Good Trouble Lives On’ protests

ORLANDO, Fla. — Several protests are scheduled for Thursday across Central Florida and beyond. The “Good Trouble Lives On” demonstration is powered by organizers who were also involved in the No Kings Day protest earlier this summer. “People will be bringing their kids; it’s safe,” said Jessica Szczesiul, who’s part of the team organizing the demonstration in Kissimmee.

This is all part of a larger initiative to peacefully stand up against what organizers call ‘undemocratic policies’ both at the federal and state levels. They are also voicing their concerns about the new detention facility in the Florida Everglades, nicknamed Alligator Alcatraz. “It should really be called a concentration camp,” Szczesiul said. “Because it’s worse than a prison, and there are inhumane conditions.”

The protest’s name is a reference to the late civil rights leader John Lewis. The 50501 Movement, the nonpartisan group behind the initiative, mobilized millions of demonstrators across Central Florida in June. At home, the protests were so peaceful that even counterprotesters attended some of them. “For the majority of people who are willing to have a conversation, it’s been nothing but civil. And there’s a lot that we agree on,” said a supporter of President Donald Trump during one of the rallies.

Although the last protest was peaceful, local law enforcement agencies are ramping up security, just in case. Melbourne police announced they will be partnering with other law enforcement agencies to ensure support in “managing traffic flow and addressing any public safety issues.” Altamont Springs Police told Channel 9 they have been in touch with organizers and are expecting a peaceful protest.

