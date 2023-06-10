Law enforcement officials host free event to teach kids how to fish

OVIEDO, Fla. — Time to go fishing! The Oviedo Police Department spent a morning fishing with families on Saturday.

The ‘Fishing with a Cop’ event brought over 40 kids together to come out to the lake and learn how to fish with law enforcement officers.

Oviedo police officers teamed up with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office to have a relaxing day teaching kids how to fish and getting to know them.

“This annual event is a favorite in our community,” said Oviedo Police Chief Dale Coleman. “The kids are done with the school year and looking for things to do.”

Registration to the event filled up quickly, as many parents wanted to use the free admission for their kids.

This was the first “Fishing with a Cop” since before the pandemic.

The event was held at Long Lake Park from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

