Law enforcement responding to ‘active incident’ in Palm Bay, police say

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

Police lights at a crime scene (Nick Papantonis)

PALM BAY, Fla. — The Palm Bay Police Department said it is working an “active incident” near Lexington and Americana.

They ask residents to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

No further details were provided at this time.

See a map of the location below:

