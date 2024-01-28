Law enforcement responding to ‘active incident’ in Palm Bay, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. — The Palm Bay Police Department said it is working an “active incident” near Lexington and Americana.

They ask residents to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

Media staging area will be at Eastwind Pentecostal Church at 1021 Emerson Drive NE https://t.co/MXkm8hwJRs — Palm Bay PD (@PalmBayPD) January 28, 2024

No further details were provided at this time.

See a map of the location below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group