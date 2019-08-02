Law enforcement to address violent crime after 12 consecutive days of shootings in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Orange County are on edge after a rash of violent crime over the last couple of weeks.
Wednesday marked the 12th consecutive day there was a shooting in Orange County, after a man allegedly shot and killed his wife and wounded two maintenance workers at the Mill Creek Apartments.
The maintenance workers are recovering at Orlando Regional Medical Center and friends said one of the two men is in stable condition Thursday night.
A shattered glass door to the Mill Creek Apartments Clubhouse is one of the few remaining signs of Wednesday’s deadly shooting.
Orlando police said Pedro Martinez shot his wife inside their apartment as well as the workers near the clubhouse.
Officers said Martinez had a gunshot wound to his neck when they took him into custody. It's unclear how he was shot, or why he opened fire.
Martinez’s wife’s death brought the number to seven people killed of 15 people shot in less than two weeks in Orange County.
Both Orlando police and the Orange County Sheriff's Office have taken notice.
“We're going to meet next week and see if there's any kind of trends that we're having from one area of Central Florida to the next,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.
Mina revealed Thursday that murders in the county are up, with 40 this year so far, versus the 29 the same time last year.
