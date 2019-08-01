0 Lawmaker proposes Port Canaveral invest in Indian River Lagoon restoration

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A Central Florida representative plans to propose legislation that would require Port Canaveral to invest 2% of its revenue in Indian River Lagoon restoration.

Rep. Tyler Sirois was invited to speak to Canaveral Port Authority commissioners later in August.

He said the plan is not about criticizing the way the port does business, but rather finding creative ways to restore the lagoon.

Standing with the lagoon at his back and flanked by Central Florida mayors, Sirois made his pitch for the Canaveral Port Authority to commit 2% of its annual revenue over the next 30 years to lagoon restoration.

“This is not about the way the port does business. This is not me expressing displeasure with the great benefit they add to our community,” Sirois said. “What I’m trying to do is come up with a creative way we can dedicate more funding to the Indian River Lagoon and truly be impactful.”

Sirois notified the Canaveral Port Authority of his intent Wednesday to file legislation that would add to the port's charter on environmental impact.

Port Commissioner Wayne Justice said Thursday the port has funded a number of projects that have benefitted the lagoon.

“We spend ($300,000) to $400,000 a year monitoring the water quality throughout the entire port,” Justice said. “We also spend millions of dollars on infrastructure.”

Sirois said money he'd like to see earmarked by the port would be provided to the Indian River Lagoon National Estuary Program.

In the coming weeks, Sirois said he'd like to discuss his proposal and get input from the Canaveral Port Authority, as well as other stakeholders.

“If the issue is supporting the lagoon, we're happy to do that,” Justice said. “If the issue is another tax on my constituents, that's another issue.”

The port generated $103 million in revenue in the 2018 fiscal year. Justice said that revenue generates jobs.

