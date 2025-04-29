Lawmakers look to ease presidential library

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Hoping to bring President Donald Trump’s presidential library to Florida, the state House on Tuesday gave final approval to a bill that would prevent local governments from placing restrictions on presidential libraries.

The House voted 89-20 to approve the bill, which was approved last month by the Senate.

It is ready to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The bill would give the state authority to regulate establishing and operating presidential libraries. Trump is a Palm Beach County resident.

