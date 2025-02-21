Lawmakers look to improve infrastructure in rural Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — State Senate leaders introduced a new bill that could improve the quality of life in rural Florida.

The bill would try to bolster health care, education, roads, and economic development in 31 counties.

It would provide incentives to attract doctors and teachers to work there and help with infrastructure improvements.

The Senate president hopes the bill will kickstart the economy in rural areas.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group