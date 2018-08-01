0 Lawsuit claims FEMA ignored requests for details on Hurricane Maria response

ORLANDO, Fla. - FEMA is facing a new lawsuit that claims the agency is refusing to release information detailing its response to Hurricane Maria last year.

Latino Justice and the Centro de Periodismo Investigativo filed the lawsuit Tuesday claiming that FEMA has ignored their requests for information for months.

Families affected by Hurricane Maria who are living in Orlando said they are wondering what is next for them.

FEMA tried to end transitional housing assistance in Florida until Latino Justice fired back by suing.

In mid-July, a judge forced FEMA to extend the program through Aug. 6.

"Now, I'm scared that that's what's going to happen all these days until the 5th," evacuee Ariana Colon said.

In the court filings, the groups claim that FEMA had a flawed response to the hurricane.

The documents state that nine days after Maria hit landfall, FEMA deployed 10,000 federal workers to Puerto Rico.

The groups state FEMA deployed twice as many to Florida in response to Irma and three times as many to Texas following Hurricane Harvey.

"We're getting treated really differently from other states. We're still citizens. We still pay our taxes, pay everything," Colon said.

The filing also claims the workers who were sent to Puerto Ricco were "inexperienced trainees or otherwise unqualified for the work they were doing."

The groups also question FEMA's promises regarding stockpiling up to 500 generators and 500,000 tarps for homes.

The groups said FEMA only delivered 25 generators and 125,000 tarps.

Channel 9 will reach out to FEMA for comment when the office opens Wednesday morning.

