Lawsuit claims woman died from allergic reaction after eating at Disney Springs restaurant

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A family is suing Walt Disney World over a woman’s death.

The family claims they ate at the Raglan Road Irish Pub at Disney Springs in October.

They say they were guaranteed her food could be made allergen-free as she had a severe dairy and nut allergy.

Read: DeSantis calls takeover of Disney government a ‘success’ despite worker exodus, litigation

However, shortly after eating, the family says she had difficulty breathing, collapsed and died.

An investigation by the medical examiner revealed that the victim died from an allergic reaction.

Read: Florida high school requires permission slips for students to see Disney’s ‘Tangled’

The family is seeking at least $50,000 in damages, as part of Florida’s “Wrongful Death Act.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group